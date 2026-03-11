Digital Lutera: Unveiling a New Frontier in UPI Fraud

In a concerning development, cyber intelligence firm CloudSEK has uncovered a new technological threat that enables online fraudsters to bypass security measures in UPI apps for financial gain.

The report cites the existence of at least 20 active groups on Telegram, each comprising over 100 members, discussing a toolkit named 'Digital Lutera'. This toolkit facilitates a structural assault on device security, rendering traditional safeguards ineffective.

Alarmingly, rapid adoption of these methods has led to transactions amounting to Rs 25-30 lakh over a mere two days. While the National Payments Corporation of India maintains the integrity of UPI's multi-layered security, urgency remains as criminals increasingly exploit system vulnerabilities. Regulatory and financial bodies have been alerted to develop countermeasures.