Left Menu

Digital Lutera: Unveiling a New Frontier in UPI Fraud

Cyber intelligence firm CloudSEK has revealed that online fraudsters are employing advanced technology to bypass UPI app security systems. Through a toolkit named Digital Lutera, attackers manipulate device trust mechanisms, potentially industrializing digital payment fraud. CloudSEK urges proactive solutions to counter this growing threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:47 IST
Digital Lutera: Unveiling a New Frontier in UPI Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, cyber intelligence firm CloudSEK has uncovered a new technological threat that enables online fraudsters to bypass security measures in UPI apps for financial gain.

The report cites the existence of at least 20 active groups on Telegram, each comprising over 100 members, discussing a toolkit named 'Digital Lutera'. This toolkit facilitates a structural assault on device security, rendering traditional safeguards ineffective.

Alarmingly, rapid adoption of these methods has led to transactions amounting to Rs 25-30 lakh over a mere two days. While the National Payments Corporation of India maintains the integrity of UPI's multi-layered security, urgency remains as criminals increasingly exploit system vulnerabilities. Regulatory and financial bodies have been alerted to develop countermeasures.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026