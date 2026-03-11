India Forges Ahead with Indigenous Virtual Asset Lab for Enhanced Financial Security

In response to the escalating risks posed by unregistered offshore virtual asset service providers (oVASPs), India is actively developing an indigenous Virtual Asset Lab. This initiative aims to detect unregistered services and enhance financial security through advanced analytics and web surveillance tools, according to a recent report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The FATF report, 'Understanding and mitigating the risks of offshore virtual asset service providers', highlights case studies from India and other nations, showcasing efforts to curb money laundering activities facilitated by oVASPs. India, it notes, is pioneering a proactive approach by directing intermediaries to dismantle non-compliant platforms.

With structured cooperation between various agencies, including internet providers and app stores, India is set to bolster its indigenous detection capabilities. Since the introduction of the virtual asset tax regime in 2022, traffic has shifted from regulated to offshore VASPs. The government is committed to closing these regulatory gaps through initiatives like the Virtual Assets Contact Sub-Group to address emerging risks effectively.