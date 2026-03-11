Left Menu

India Forges Ahead with Indigenous Virtual Asset Lab for Enhanced Financial Security

India is developing an indigenous Virtual Asset Lab to detect unregistered offshore virtual asset service providers (oVASPs). The initiative is part of efforts to enhance supervision and mitigate risks posed by oVASPs circumventing regulatory frameworks, especially regarding money laundering and terrorism financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the escalating risks posed by unregistered offshore virtual asset service providers (oVASPs), India is actively developing an indigenous Virtual Asset Lab. This initiative aims to detect unregistered services and enhance financial security through advanced analytics and web surveillance tools, according to a recent report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The FATF report, 'Understanding and mitigating the risks of offshore virtual asset service providers', highlights case studies from India and other nations, showcasing efforts to curb money laundering activities facilitated by oVASPs. India, it notes, is pioneering a proactive approach by directing intermediaries to dismantle non-compliant platforms.

With structured cooperation between various agencies, including internet providers and app stores, India is set to bolster its indigenous detection capabilities. Since the introduction of the virtual asset tax regime in 2022, traffic has shifted from regulated to offshore VASPs. The government is committed to closing these regulatory gaps through initiatives like the Virtual Assets Contact Sub-Group to address emerging risks effectively.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026