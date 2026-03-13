Corruption Clouds in Russia's Star City
The deputy head of Russia's Star City, a space training center near Moscow, has been detained alongside six associates suspected of bribery. The state Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case, as reported by the state news agency TASS.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:39 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A corruption scandal has emerged in Russia's Star City, a prominent space training center near Moscow, with the detention of its deputy head and six associates, TASS reported on Friday.
The individuals are under suspicion of involvement in bribery, prompting the state Investigative Committee to launch a criminal probe.
This high-profile case highlights ongoing issues of corruption in significant government-run institutions within Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)