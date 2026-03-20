Unifying AI: The White House's National Framework

The White House has introduced a comprehensive artificial intelligence policy designed to unify AI governance across the nation. Released on Friday, the policy emphasizes protecting children's online safety and cutting down on prohibitive energy costs linked to data centers.

This move comes amid the Trump administration's campaign for a single, cohesive legislative framework rather than a fragmented approach by individual states. The administration is prepared to withhold federal broadband funding from states enforcing regulations perceived to impede AI's growth, aligning with Trump's ambition to prioritize American technological dominance.

The AI industry continues to fuel the tech sector's expansion, with companies like Nvidia leading the charge. The proposed framework also seeks to bolster innovation, streamline power generation for data centers, and support an AI-competent workforce, aiming to solidify the U.S. as a global leader in AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)