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Palantir's Controversial Leap into UK's Financial Sector

Palantir, a U.S. data analytics firm, secured a contract with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority to assist in financial crime analysis. The agreement sparked concerns about potential access to sensitive regulatory data and monopolistic risks. Despite these worries, the firm will only act as a data processor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:37 IST
Palantir's Controversial Leap into UK's Financial Sector

In a move that has stirred significant debate, U.S. data analytics company Palantir has entered into a 12-week contract with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to support the fight against financial crime using advanced AI technology.

While Palantir, co-founded by billionaire and Trump supporter Peter Thiel, assured that it will act merely as a data processor with no special access to regulatory intelligence, concerns about the firm's increasing ubiquity across government sectors and monopolistic potential have been widely voiced.

Amidst these apprehensions, FCA officials emphasized the necessity for 'best-in-class' tools to combat financial crime effectively, asserting that the procurement process was conducted impartially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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