Embee Software: Pioneering Cybersecurity Revolution in India

In a significant development, Embee Software, a leader in digital transformation and managed services, has announced an expansion of its cybersecurity portfolio. By integrating advanced capabilities within Microsoft's security ecosystem and Zero Trust frameworks, Embee aims to enhance cyber resilience for Indian enterprises amidst evolving regulatory mandates, like the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework.

This strategic expansion is driven by the growing necessity for security as a foundation for cloud, AI, and digital workplace adoption. Embee's new offerings equip enterprises with identity-first security and Zero Trust frameworks, addressing the inefficiencies of fragmented approaches.

Embee CEO Sudhir Kothari emphasizes the critical role of security in modern digital operating models. With this move, Embee reinforces its standing as a comprehensive digital transformation partner, assuring that innovation is secure, compliant, and scalable for enterprises embarking on digital journeys.