Taxing the AI Titans: Reddy's Vision for the Future

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has proposed new policies to tax AI companies, aiming to compensate individuals who may lose jobs to automation. Speaking at an AI Symposium at Harvard Kennedy School, he likened AI to a 'double-edged sword' and emphasized managing its risks.

Reddy suggested policies akin to carbon credits, where AI firms would pay for 'people credits.' 'Companies with substantial valuations should compensate those displaced,' he said. He remarked on AI's potential to transform industries rather than replace roles entirely.

Hyderabad's upcoming Bharat Future City will feature a district focused on AI, designed to attract Global Capability Centres. The initiative underscores the state's commitment to positioning itself as a leader in AI innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)