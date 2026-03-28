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Israel's Greater Vision and Controversial Actions: Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Silence

Congress accuses Israel of advancing its 'Greater Israel' vision amidst West Asia conflict, eliminating hope for a Palestinian state. Congress criticizes PM Modi for not speaking against actions in the West Bank that dispossess Palestinians, highlighting his recent visit to Israel despite continued violence in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 10:26 IST
Israel's Greater Vision and Controversial Actions: Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Silence
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The Congress party has accused Israel of exploiting the ongoing West Asia conflict to advance its 'Greater Israel' vision, severely undermining the possibility of a Palestinian state. They have criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not protesting against Israel's aggressive actions in the West Bank.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' general secretary for communications, highlighted the silence maintained by Modi, even as Israel's controversial land registration measures threaten to dispossess thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank. Modi's recent visit to Israel was also scrutinized, given the ongoing violence.

In contrast to its public statements supporting Palestine, the Congress argues that the Indian government has effectively abandoned the Palestinian cause, as the situation in Gaza remains dire with unrelenting Israeli aggression.

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