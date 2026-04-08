Cyient Semiconductors Amplifies Global Reach with Kinetic Technologies Acquisition
Cyient Semiconductors has acquired a 74% stake in Kinetic Technologies for $85 million. The acquisition boosts Cyient's capabilities in power semiconductor solutions by integrating Kinetic's IPs and expanding design resources. This strategic move aims to enhance global competitiveness and innovation in power semiconductor solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:48 IST
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Cyient Semiconductors has finalized its acquisition of a 74% stake in US-based Kinetic Technologies for $85 million, the company announced on Wednesday.
This acquisition is intended to bolster Cyient's capabilities in power management and protection integrated circuits, combining its engineering prowess with Kinetic's robust portfolio of over 100 silicon-proven IPs and 250 high-volume products.
The strategic move aims to create a globally competitive semiconductor innovation hub, further enhancing service to a global customer base and positioning both companies for future growth in critical markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)