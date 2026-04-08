Integrated Breakthrough: Agilent and BaseSolve Enhance U.S. Genomics Workflow

Agilent Technologies Inc., a leader in life sciences and diagnostics, has partnered with BaseSolve, an expert in bioinformatic analysis, to introduce an integrated solution for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows in the U.S.

This co-marketing initiative aims to provide a streamlined workflow, starting with sample quality control and extending through data reporting. By combining Agilent's robust genomics instruments and reagents with BaseSolve's software solutions, the collaboration seeks to optimize the sequencing processes for U.S. laboratories, particularly focusing on Whole Exome and Transcriptome Sequencing.

According to Majken Nielsen of Agilent, the partnership simplifies research processes by pairing high-quality equipment with state-of-the-art bioinformatics, enhancing accuracy and speed. The solution will be readily accessible through Agilent's quoting system, marking a significant advancement for translational research labs.

(With inputs from agencies.)