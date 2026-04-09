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BTS Makes a Global Comeback with Record-Breaking World Tour

Kpop sensation BTS returns after a hiatus, launching their 'ARIRANG' world tour with remarkable success. The South Korean supergroup has sold out shows across continents, breaking records for tour dates by a Kpop artist. Their new album and single continue to top charts globally, driving significant revenue expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-04-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 08:45 IST
BTS Makes a Global Comeback with Record-Breaking World Tour
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

BTS, the global Kpop phenomenon, has officially commenced its highly-anticipated world tour, 'ARIRANG', in Goyang, South Korea.

The tour marks a triumphant return for the group, following a hiatus for mandatory military service. Their recent album 'ARIRANG' and lead single 'Swim' dominated international music charts, reaffirming their superstar status.

With sold-out shows across South Korea, North America, and Europe, BTS is set to perform in 34 cities, achieving a new record for most tour dates by a Kpop artist. Analysts predict the tour will generate significant revenue, projected at up to 2.7 trillion won ($1.81 billion), highlighting BTS's continued influence on the global music scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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