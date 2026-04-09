BTS Makes a Global Comeback with Record-Breaking World Tour

BTS, the global Kpop phenomenon, has officially commenced its highly-anticipated world tour, 'ARIRANG', in Goyang, South Korea.

The tour marks a triumphant return for the group, following a hiatus for mandatory military service. Their recent album 'ARIRANG' and lead single 'Swim' dominated international music charts, reaffirming their superstar status.

With sold-out shows across South Korea, North America, and Europe, BTS is set to perform in 34 cities, achieving a new record for most tour dates by a Kpop artist. Analysts predict the tour will generate significant revenue, projected at up to 2.7 trillion won ($1.81 billion), highlighting BTS's continued influence on the global music scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)