Russia Declares Stanford University 'Undesirable'

Russia has officially designated Stanford University, based in the U.S., as an 'undesirable organization,' the Interfax news agency reported on Friday. This announcement is part of a broader initiative by Russia to identify groups it claims are threatening its national security and constitutional framework.

The designation of 'undesirable' comes with severe repercussions. Those found to be funding such organizations could face up to five years in prison, while those organizing them might face as much as six years.

This move continues a trend by Russian authorities to clamp down on internationally affiliated institutions perceived as threats, potentially impacting their operations and collaborations within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)