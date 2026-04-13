South Korea and Poland Elevate Defence Ties to New Heights

In a significant development, South Korea and Poland have decided to upgrade their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. This move, primarily emphasizing defense cooperation, was announced by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday.

The agreement stems from a previously established $44.2 billion defense framework pact, signed in 2022, aimed at boosting defense industry ties through technology transfers and joint production. Key South Korean defense systems, including K2 tanks and FA-50 aircraft, are now operational in Poland, enhancing its military capabilities.

Furthermore, both nations have pledged to collaborate extensively beyond military endeavors. This includes strengthening ties in energy supply chains, infrastructure development, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges, reflecting a shared commitment to global peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)