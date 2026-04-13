U.S. Crypto Clarity Act: A Regulatory Turning Point

The contentious discussions around a landmark bill intended to regulate cryptocurrencies, known as the Clarity Act, have reportedly reached a positive juncture. According to Patrick Witt, the executive director of the President's Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, long-standing disagreements between major U.S. banks and cryptocurrency firms are being resolved.

Witt spoke at a Solana Policy Institute event, stating that major points of contention within the legislation have been narrowed down over recent months. Although he refrained from detailing specific compromises, he emphasized the bill's importance in creating federal rules for digital assets – a goal pursued by the crypto industry for years.

The bill has faced opposition, primarily due to conflicts over provisions related to interest and rewards on stablecoins, with banks opposed to such measures citing unfair competition. The deadlock has led to skepticism about whether the legislation can be passed this year. Witt noted that without legislative support, pro-crypto policies could be reversed.

(With inputs from agencies.)