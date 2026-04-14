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Serbia Collaborates with Israel to Produce Advanced Combat Drones

Serbia plans to jointly produce advanced combat drones with Israel, aiming to boost its military capabilities. The collaboration involves Serbia’s Yugoimport SDPR and Israel’s Elbit Systems, with the latter holding a majority stake. This move is part of Serbia’s broader strategy to modernize its military and weapons production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:21 IST
Serbia Collaborates with Israel to Produce Advanced Combat Drones
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  • Serbia

Serbia has announced a partnership with Israel to produce cutting-edge combat drones, as stated by the country's populist President Aleksandar Vucic. The collaboration, which aims to enhance Serbia's military capabilities, was reported by the Tanjug news agency.

Vucic emphasized the strength of the new drones, claiming they will be unparalleled in the region. He noted that while the drones will be costly, they will excel in neutralizing armored threats. This initiative is a joint effort with Israeli company Elbit Systems, which will hold a 51% stake in the new production plant, according to a BIRN news report.

In addition to the drone production, Serbia has recently ordered 12 Rafale jets from France as part of its military modernization. Despite its aspirations to join the European Union, Serbia continues to maintain strong ties with both China and Russia, while steering clear of NATO since the organization bombed the country in 1999.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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