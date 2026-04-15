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Revolutionizing Neurointervention: PANVIS STAR's Global Impact

The PANVIS STAR, an innovative vascular interventional robotic system by Abrobo, is transforming neurointervention. It offers precise robotic control for ischemic stroke treatment, including large vessel occlusion, with remote operation capabilities supported by 5G technology. This system ensures broader access to quality medical care while reducing procedural complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:07 IST
Revolutionizing Neurointervention: PANVIS STAR's Global Impact
  • Country:
  • China

The PANVIS STAR, developed by Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Biomedical Robot Co.,Ltd. (Abrobo), is setting new benchmarks in the field of neurointervention. This advanced vascular interventional robotic system showcases exceptional precision and remote operability, especially for treating ischemic strokes and large vessel occlusions.

Historically, access to mechanical thrombectomy was restricted due to skewed healthcare resource distribution and operator fatigue. The PANVIS STAR system addresses these challenges with its unique features such as the Catheter-On-Finger (COF) control system, four-device co-manipulation, and haptic feedback, which collectively ensure enhanced precision and reduced learning curves for practitioners.

Moreover, at the 2024 Oriental Congress of Neurovascular Diseases in Shanghai, it was demonstrated that PANVIS STAR could perform a live remote animal neurointervention, a milestone in medical telecommunication. With high-level accuracy and technology integration like 5G, PANVIS STAR stands to democratize access to life-saving interventions on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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