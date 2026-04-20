China's Rare-Earth Magnet Exports Show Mixed Trends

China's rare-earth magnet exports experienced a minor decline in March compared to the previous year, dropping by 1.6%, according to customs data released on Monday. However, the figures showed a more promising monthly increase of 10.5%.

The world's largest producer for these magnets shipped 5,238 metric tons last month. The top importers were Germany, South Korea, Vietnam, the United States, and India. Notably, exports to the U.S. fell for the fifth month in a row, reaching a nine-month low of 406 tons, marking a significant 30.6% annual decline.

Despite this drop, the first quarter of 2026 saw an overall rise in exports by 4.8% year-on-year, totaling 16,001 tons. These shifts in trade emphasize the evolving dynamic in the global market for this critical resource.

(With inputs from agencies.)