Left Menu

China's Rare-Earth Magnet Exports Show Mixed Trends

China's export of rare-earth magnets saw a slight decrease of 1.6% in March year-on-year but increased by 10.5% month-on-month. Key export destinations included Germany, South Korea, Vietnam, the US, and India. Exports to the US have been declining for five consecutive months, hitting a nine-month low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 08:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 08:11 IST
China's Rare-Earth Magnet Exports Show Mixed Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's rare-earth magnet exports experienced a minor decline in March compared to the previous year, dropping by 1.6%, according to customs data released on Monday. However, the figures showed a more promising monthly increase of 10.5%.

The world's largest producer for these magnets shipped 5,238 metric tons last month. The top importers were Germany, South Korea, Vietnam, the United States, and India. Notably, exports to the U.S. fell for the fifth month in a row, reaching a nine-month low of 406 tons, marking a significant 30.6% annual decline.

Despite this drop, the first quarter of 2026 saw an overall rise in exports by 4.8% year-on-year, totaling 16,001 tons. These shifts in trade emphasize the evolving dynamic in the global market for this critical resource.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Varun Chakravarthy Shines in Kolkata's Long-Awaited IPL Victory

Varun Chakravarthy Shines in Kolkata's Long-Awaited IPL Victory

 Global
2
Ukrainian Intelligence Strikes Major Blow to Russian Fleet

Ukrainian Intelligence Strikes Major Blow to Russian Fleet

 Global
3
Train Derailment Near Dombivli Disrupts Mumbai's Morning Rush

Train Derailment Near Dombivli Disrupts Mumbai's Morning Rush

 India
4
Hyderabad Aims for Home Win in IPL Clash Against Delhi

Hyderabad Aims for Home Win in IPL Clash Against Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026