Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Predictions and Alliance Strategies for UP Elections

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He anticipates the opposition alliance, including Congress, will stay united. Criticizing the BJP, Yadav also discussed forming new army regiments and addressed women's reservation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-04-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 08:21 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Predictions and Alliance Strategies for UP Elections
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav announced on Sunday that his party is set to reclaim power in Uttar Pradesh following the assembly elections next year. He expressed certainty that the opposition alliance would maintain its unity.

At a gathering in Rewari, Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of imminent defeat in the current state elections, such as in West Bengal, and stated the importance of 'winnability' over the number of seats when choosing election candidates.

Speaking at the party's Lucknow office, Yadav criticized the BJP-led NDA for failing to secure a Constitution amendment for women's quota, critiquing the party's stance on women's issues, and reiterating his support for an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army.

TRENDING

1
AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari rally

AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumar...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Iran's president stresses importance of diplomacy while noting distrust of U.S.

UPDATE 1-Iran's president stresses importance of diplomacy while noting dist...

 Global
3
Coocaa Launches 75-inch Mini LED Google TV on Flipkart and Amazon; Expands Premium Viewing Experience at an Accessible Price

Coocaa Launches 75-inch Mini LED Google TV on Flipkart and Amazon; Expands P...

 India
4
Over 3,300 people have died in Iran during war

Over 3,300 people have died in Iran during war

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026