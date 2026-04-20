Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Predictions and Alliance Strategies for UP Elections
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He anticipates the opposition alliance, including Congress, will stay united. Criticizing the BJP, Yadav also discussed forming new army regiments and addressed women's reservation issues.
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Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav announced on Sunday that his party is set to reclaim power in Uttar Pradesh following the assembly elections next year. He expressed certainty that the opposition alliance would maintain its unity.
At a gathering in Rewari, Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of imminent defeat in the current state elections, such as in West Bengal, and stated the importance of 'winnability' over the number of seats when choosing election candidates.
Speaking at the party's Lucknow office, Yadav criticized the BJP-led NDA for failing to secure a Constitution amendment for women's quota, critiquing the party's stance on women's issues, and reiterating his support for an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army.
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