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Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Incident at Rally Sudamericano

A spectator was killed and two others injured during the Rally Sudamericano in Argentina. The crash occurred when a vehicle lost control and entered the spectator zone. The FIA has pledged support for the investigation, following another recent fatal accident involving racing driver Juha Miettinen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 08:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Incident at Rally Sudamericano
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A tragic accident marred the Rally Sudamericano in Argentina on Sunday, resulting in the death of one spectator and injuries to two others, as confirmed by the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Footage of the incident reveals a vehicle losing control and crashing into a spectator area. Fortunately, both driver Didier Arias and co-driver Hector Nunez were unharmed, according to reports.

The FIA expressed their condolences and confirmed that they will support the ongoing investigation, joining forces with the Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero organizers and local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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