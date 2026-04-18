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Nova 2 Ultra: Ai+ Smartphone's Next Tech Marvel Hits the Shelves

Ai+ Smartphone launches its latest device, Nova 2 Ultra, designed as a part of the Nova Series. Available from April 17 exclusively on Flipkart, it features a powerful camera, high-performance chipset, and vibrant display. The device showcases Ai+'s commitment to high-quality, affordable technology catering to diverse user needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:16 IST
Nova 2 Ultra: Ai+ Smartphone's Next Tech Marvel Hits the Shelves
  • Country:
  • India

Ai+ Smartphone has unveiled its latest addition to the Nova Series with the Nova 2 Ultra, launching exclusively on Flipkart. Designed for tech enthusiasts, the Nova 2 Ultra offers a blend of high-end features at competitive prices, aimed at providing a top-tier smartphone experience.

The device arrives with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display, ensuring seamless performance and vibrant visuals. Its robust camera system, including a 50MP Sony sensor, promises to capture remarkable images, underscoring Ai+'s push for innovation in smartphone photography.

Available in multiple colors, the Nova 2 Ultra caters to diverse aesthetic preferences. With its commitment to privacy and user experience, Ai+ leverages its NxtQuantum OS for enhanced security and performance. As part of Ai+'s broader mission, the Nova 2 Ultra marks a step towards redefining accessible, future-ready technology rooted in innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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