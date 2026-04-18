Nova 2 Ultra: Ai+ Smartphone's Next Tech Marvel Hits the Shelves

Ai+ Smartphone has unveiled its latest addition to the Nova Series with the Nova 2 Ultra, launching exclusively on Flipkart. Designed for tech enthusiasts, the Nova 2 Ultra offers a blend of high-end features at competitive prices, aimed at providing a top-tier smartphone experience.

The device arrives with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display, ensuring seamless performance and vibrant visuals. Its robust camera system, including a 50MP Sony sensor, promises to capture remarkable images, underscoring Ai+'s push for innovation in smartphone photography.

Available in multiple colors, the Nova 2 Ultra caters to diverse aesthetic preferences. With its commitment to privacy and user experience, Ai+ leverages its NxtQuantum OS for enhanced security and performance. As part of Ai+'s broader mission, the Nova 2 Ultra marks a step towards redefining accessible, future-ready technology rooted in innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)