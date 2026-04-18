Ola Electric Unveils 'Ola Sona Weekend' with Exclusive Akshaya Tritiya Offers

Ola Electric unveiled its 'Ola Sona Weekend' promotions in honor of Akshaya Tritiya. The event offers customers up to Rs 50,000 in benefits, including a chance to win the limited-edition Ola Sona scooter. This model is distinguished by its real 24-karat gold-plated features, exemplifying luxury in mobility.

The promotional offers extend to various models, such as the Gen 3 S1 X and Roadster X, available at reduced prices of Rs 49,999. Additionally, a special purchase window on April 18 and 19 will provide customers further discounts and free eight-year extended warranties on select models.

Ola Electric's commitment to EV technology innovation and customer value is reflected in its expanded portfolio, driven by economies of scale and the integration of the 4680 Bharat Cell. The introduction of the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh marks a milestone in making high-performance electric scooters more accessible to the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)