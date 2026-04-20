China's Rare-Earth Magnet Export Trends: A March Snapshot

China's exports of rare-earth magnets experienced a nuanced shift in March, with a slight decline of 1.6% from the prior year but a notable 10.5% rise compared to February, according to customs data released on Monday.

The General Administration of Customs reported that China, the world's largest producer of these essential components, exported 5,238 metric tons of rare-earth magnets last month. Key destinations included Germany, South Korea, Vietnam, the United States, and India.

While the United States saw a continued decline in imports for the fifth straight month, plunging to a nine-month low of 406 tons—down 9.5% from February and 30.6% annually—China's first-quarter exports rose 4.8% year-on-year to 16,001 tons.

(With inputs from agencies.)