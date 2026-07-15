Racing Against Time: The Ebola Outbreak in Congo Spirals

The Democratic Republic of Congo faces an escalating Ebola crisis as the outbreak outpaces containment efforts, warned MSF on Wednesday. The epidemic has reached 1,926 confirmed cases, with fatalities now at 702, marking it the third-largest and fastest-growing outbreak recorded.

The Bundibugyo strain of the virus is responsible for the often fatal infection, which spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids, causing severe symptoms. MSF stresses the urgent need for expanded international coordination to improve response efforts and medical care.

Communities, especially those outside urban areas, are underserved, facing inadequate support and limited medical access. WHO highlights the ongoing expansion, attributed to population movements and treatment delays. Enhanced surveillance, testing, and dignified burial practices require more resources, MSF emphasized.