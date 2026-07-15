India Boosts Semiconductor Sector with Major Investment

The Indian government has taken a significant step towards bolstering its technology sector by approving an expanded semiconductor programme. The cabinet, led by Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced the injection of fresh capital amounting to 1.28 trillion rupees ($13.30 billion).

This move is part of a broader initiative to strengthen the country's manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on imports, especially in the critical semiconductor industry. Alongside, an additional allocation of 625 billion rupees has been set aside specifically for mobile phone manufacturing.

Both measures signify India's strategic focus on enhancing its tech infrastructure, aimed at fostering economic growth and technological self-sufficiency. The decision reflects the government's commitment to advancing its domestic production capabilities in the technology sector.