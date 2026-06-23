Reuters Science News Summary

US tech megacaps, including SpaceX, Alphabet, and Amazon, plummeted on Monday due to growing concerns over AI expense costs, while a 12 billion-year-old interstellar comet was discovered.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 02:30 IST
Reuters Science News Summary
Elon Musk

Following is a summary of current ​science news briefs.

U.S. tech ​megacaps slide as SpaceX ‌extends slump, ​AI expense concerns grow

Shares of U.S. technology megacaps tumbled on Monday as SpaceX fell ‌for the third straight session and hyperscalers Alphabet and Amazon looked set to lose billions of dollars in market value, driven by ‌AI spending concerns. SpaceX slid over 10% after last week's blistering post-IPO ‌rally. The Elon Musk-led firm said it is launching a notes offering on Monday.

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS found to be up to 12 billion years old

Scientists ⁠studying ​the comet ⁠3I/ATLAS have determined that this interstellar visitor is remarkably ancient – formed an estimated 10 ⁠to 12 billion years ago in a primordial planetary system – and has ​a composition unlike anything in our solar system. An evaluation of ⁠the chemical make-up of 3I/ATLAS – only the third interstellar object ever spotted ⁠in ​the solar system – provided guidance about the physical and chemical conditions in the planetary system where it formed, the researchers said.

China's ⁠Starlink rival launches new fundraising round, state media says

China's low Earth orbit ⁠satellite company ⁠SpaceSail, widely seen as a challenger to Elon Musk's Starlink, has launched a new round of fundraising, ‌state ‌media Securities Times reported on Monday. Here ​are more details:

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