Online Platforms Fail to Close Gaps in Combating Sexual Extortion
Australia's internet regulator reports significant shortcomings in Big Tech's efforts to tackle online child sexual abuse and extortion. Despite existing technology, companies like Google and Meta need to implement effective measures as sexual extortion complaints rise. Continued regulatory pressure focuses on ensuring online safety for children and teenagers.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's internet regulator has raised alarms over the insufficient responses from Big Tech firms, including Apple, Meta, and Google, in handling child sexual abuse and online extortion. The regulators criticizes these platforms for not utilizing available technologies to identify coercion scripts used by offenders.
eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant expressed concern over the platforms' lack of action, despite concrete evidence and guidance provided. The report follows new legislation empowering eSafety to legally challenge non-compliant companies, sparking regulatory tensions with tech giants.
While some progress is noted, significant gaps in reporting tools and technology deployment remain, compromising the safety of young online users. Authorities urge increased accountability from platforms and consistent adoption of technological solutions.