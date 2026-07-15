UK Banks Stifled by AI Access: The Call for Homegrown Innovation

UK banks are struggling to access Mythos, a powerful AI model from Anthropic, highlighting Britain's need to develop its own AI strategies and infrastructure. Harriet Rees of Starling Bank emphasizes the urgency of building domestic capabilities to reduce reliance on U.S. technology and secure the UK's leading position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 01:30 IST
UK Banks Stifled by AI Access: The Call for Homegrown Innovation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The inability of UK banks to access the advanced AI model Mythos underscores a pressing necessity for Britain to develop its own AI competencies, according to Harriet Rees, Starling Bank's chief information officer.

Rees, appointed 'AI champion' by the finance ministry, calls for immediate strategic action to enhance British AI infrastructure and skillsets, warning against continued dependence on U.S. technologies.

The restricted U.S. access policy on Mythos has left major British banks uncertain about their timeline for gaining use, prompting calls for international cooperation on AI risks and proposals for regulatory policy improvements.

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