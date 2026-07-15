Writers Guild Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

The Writers Guild of America took legal action on Tuesday by filing a lawsuit to prevent Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, asserting that such a merger could threaten writers' earnings and disturb the balance of the U.S. entertainment industry. This development comes shortly after California and 11 other states also pursued litigation to obstruct the deal.

The Guild's complaint, lodged in the San Francisco federal court, argues that the consolidation would lessen the number of buyers for content in Hollywood, which could negatively affect its members' livelihood. With reduced competition, the merged giant is poised to suppress writers' wages and limit job opportunities, according to the Writers Guild.

Representing 18,000 members, the union claims that this merger would unlawfully concentrate the need for writers specializing in blockbuster films and top television series, reducing writers' negotiating power. They reference a U.S. Department of Justice legal victory over a similar case involving Penguin Random House, highlighting the potential monopsony threat.