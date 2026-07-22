Hyperscalers Face Rising Costs Amid AI Investment Boom

U.S. hyperscalers are beginning to see returns on their artificial intelligence investments, though investors remain worried about rising buildout costs impacting free cash flow. Analysis by Reuters and LSEG predicts that by 2027, these tech giants – Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Oracle – may spend more on capital expenditures than they generate in free cash flow.

The rapid growth in cloud and AI revenue is under scrutiny, particularly as shares in these firms lag behind market benchmarks. Shay Boloor of Futurum Equities suggests investors are underestimating AI's transformative impact on business models, forcing companies towards a hybrid model demanding significant infrastructure spending.

While capital expenditure is growing, some signs of AI-driven revenue growth are present. Microsoft and Amazon have reported gains in their respective AI and cloud services. However, the market remains cautious, particularly regarding Oracle, whose significant infrastructure investments have worried investors as their cash flow remains under pressure.