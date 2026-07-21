Semiconductor Surge Sparks Wall Street Gains Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street indexes rise as semiconductor shares recover, overshadowing Middle East tensions; investors anticipate tech earnings for AI trade insights. Iran-U.S. tensions spur crude oil surge. Chip stocks rebound after a downturn, while market eyes hyperscalers' investment affirmations. Trade uncertainties grow with new U.S. tariffs on imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 19:45 IST
Semiconductor Surge Sparks Wall Street Gains Amid Geopolitical Tensions
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  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Tuesday as a resurgence in semiconductor shares shifted focus from ongoing Middle East tensions, with investors eagerly awaiting major tech earnings for AI trade insights.

U.S. forces launched retaliatory strikes in Iran following American soldier casualties, while Tehran considers a mediator proposal for a 10-day ceasefire. Brent crude broke the $90 mark as a result.

Semiconductor stocks, especially those in the Philadelphia SE index, led gains after recently facing pressure. While chip stocks have previously struggled, a positive outlook from key players could stabilize the market.

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