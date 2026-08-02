Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Will ​SpaceX paint its rocket pink? Investor ​questions go beyond Moon and Mars ‌ahead of ​first results

SpaceX's first earnings call as a public company may be expected to focus on AI spending and profits ‌from its Starlink satellite communications network, but many retail investors have other things on their minds. Taking a page from Elon Musk's other big company, Tesla, newly public rocket maker SpaceX has opened an online ‌venue for investors to ask questions ahead of a call about results that is ‌expected to feature Musk. Users can submit questions and vote on which ones will be answered, creating a list ranked by popularity.

Study shows prehistoric people targeted female mammoths

Woolly mammoths were a favorite hunting target for ⁠Ice Age people ​in Eurasia and ⁠North America for many reasons. A single animal would provide a large amount of meat and fat. Its ⁠hide could be used for clothing. Its bones and tusks could be shaped into tools, weapons and art. ​And the largest bones could be used as building material for shelters or other ⁠structures. New research shows that these prehistoric people were highly selective in the mammoths they hunted. Using genetic data from bones ⁠accumulated ​by people at 11 sites in Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany and Russia, scientists have discovered that they mainly killed female mammoths.

Climate change made 'fire-prone' weather conditions more likely ⁠in Spain and France, scientists say

Human-caused climate change made the extreme weather fuelling wildfires in southwestern ⁠France twice as ⁠likely, and made the conditions driving blazes in central Spain 20 times more likely, scientists said on Friday. Ongoing wildfires in Spain and France have ‌forced hundreds ‌of thousands of people to evacuate and scorched ​huge swathes of land.