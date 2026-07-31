China says it opposes generalising national security threat after report of Tesla sale

China's foreign ministry has opposed generalising national security concerns and discriminatory actions, in response to reports of Tesla considering selling its business in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 13:16 IST
China says it opposes generalising national security threat after report of Tesla sale
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • China

​China ​has consistently ‌opposed generalising the ​concept of national security ‌and discriminatory actions taken against it, its foreign ministry said ‌on Friday in response to ‌a report about Tesla looking to sell its business ⁠in ​the ⁠country.

The Wall Street Journal reported ⁠on Thursday that Tesla advisers have ​discussed possible options for ⁠a separation, including a spin off, ⁠sale ​or closure of the automaker's China business, ⁠which Elon Musk has dismissed ⁠as "fake ⁠news".

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