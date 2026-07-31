China says it opposes generalising national security threat after report of Tesla sale

​China ​has consistently ‌opposed generalising the ​concept of national security ‌and discriminatory actions taken against it, its foreign ministry said ‌on Friday in response to ‌a report about Tesla looking to sell its business ⁠in ​the ⁠country.

The Wall Street Journal reported ⁠on Thursday that Tesla advisers have ​discussed possible options for ⁠a separation, including a spin off, ⁠sale ​or closure of the automaker's China business, ⁠which Elon Musk has dismissed ⁠as "fake ⁠news".