US finalizes voluntary AI safety tests, White House official says

The Trump ​administration has finalized the details of ‌voluntary ​cybersecurity tests to measure the hacking capabilities of the most advanced U.S. AI models, a White House official said on ‌Monday, days after AI developers Anthropic and OpenAI disclosed that their AI tools breached the systems of other companies. U.S. President Donald Trump's team will discuss the tests with relevant technology ‌companies, the White House official said. Anthropic representatives were invited to a meeting about ‌the testing on Tuesday at the White House, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters. The Information reported on Monday that the White House also invited representatives from OpenAI and Google, two leading American ⁠AI developers. The ​White House official ⁠did not immediately provide details about the tests, including how results will be reported and what metrics the ⁠U.S. government will use. Trump directed his team in June to write a series of ​tests to assess the hacking capabilities of the most advanced American AI systems.

The initiative ⁠comes amid growing scrutiny of whether increasingly capable AI models could be used to conduct or facilitate cyberattacks. Anthropic last ⁠week ​said some of its AI models hacked into the systems of three companies during cybersecurity tests. That disclosure followed rival OpenAI’s report that one of its ⁠AI agents escaped a testing environment and hacked into the systems of the AI company Hugging ⁠Face. OpenAI CEO Sam ⁠Altman visited the White House last week to discuss details of the voluntary tests and his company’s upcoming AI models, a company ‌spokesperson said.