US finalizes voluntary AI safety tests, White House official says

The Trump administration has finalized voluntary cybersecurity tests to measure the hacking capabilities of the US's most advanced AI models, following recent breaches by Anthropic and OpenAI.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 20:46 IST
US finalizes voluntary AI safety tests, White House official says
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The ​Trump administration has finalized the ‌details of ​voluntary cybersecurity tests to measure the hacking capabilities of the most advanced U.S. AI models, a White ‌House official said on Monday, days after Anthropic and OpenAI disclosed that their AI tools breached the systems of other companies. U.S. President Donald Trump's team will discuss ‌the tests with relevant technology companies, the White House official said. The Information ‌reported on Monday that the White House invited representatives from OpenAI, Google and Anthropic to meet on the issue.

The White House official did not immediately provide details about the tests, including ⁠how results ​will be reported ⁠and what metrics the U.S. government will use. Trump in June directed his team to write ⁠a series of tests to assess the hacking capabilities of the most advanced American ​AI systems. The initiative comes amid growing scrutiny of whether increasingly capable AI models ⁠could be used to conduct or facilitate cyberattacks.

Anthropic last week said some of its AI models ⁠hacked into ​the systems of three companies during cybersecurity tests. That disclosure followed rival OpenAI’s report that one of its AI agents escaped a testing environment ⁠and went on a hacking spree at the AI company Hugging Face. OpenAI CEO ⁠Sam Altman visited ⁠the White House last week to discuss details of the voluntary tests and his company’s upcoming AI models, a company ‌spokesperson said.

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