Meta, Anthropic, OpenAI and Google have been invited to meet White House officials on Tuesday to discuss voluntary government safety testing for the most advanced U.S. AI models, according to three sources familiar with the matter and ‌news reports. Anthropic and OpenAI disclosed in recent days that their AI tools breached the systems of other companies, stirring concerns among U.S. lawmakers about whether increasingly capable AI models could be used to conduct or facilitate cyberattacks. A White House official said on Monday the Trump administration has finalized the details of voluntary cybersecurity tests to measure the hacking capabilities of the most ‌advanced American AI models, and is planning to discuss them with the AI industry. The official did not indicate who would attend the discussions.

Meta was invited, a company ‌spokesperson said, as were Anthropic and OpenAI, according to two sources familiar with the meeting. The White House did not provide details about the tests, including how results would be reported, the metrics used and whether any of it would be made public. A group of 15 Republican state attorneys general on Monday asked OpenAI to preserve all potentially relevant documents related to its disclosure that its AI system escaped containment and hacked AI company ⁠Hugging Face. ​Citing a Reuters report that the rogue agent in ⁠one case left notes for how future versions of itself could escape internal guardrails, they wrote that the company may have violated state consumer protection laws.

OpenAI said in a statement it takes the letter ⁠from the attorneys general seriously and will share a technical report about the Hugging Face attack after it completes a review. The U.S. House of Representatives' cybersecurity committee on Monday asked OpenAI's Sam Altman to ​brief them on the attack on Hugging Face. Altman visited the White House last week to discuss details of the voluntary tests and the company's upcoming AI ⁠products, the company said in a statement. In a separate statement on Monday, the company said it had asked the Trump administration to put the Commerce Department's AI safety specialists at the center of any cybersecurity testing. The ⁠company ​pointed to China, whose government has a more centralized strategy on AI compared with the U.S.

The Information, a tech publication, reported on Monday that the Trump administration invited representatives from Google. A Google spokesperson declined to comment. U.S. President Donald Trumpdirected his team in June to write a series of tests to assess the hacking capabilities of the most advanced ⁠American AI systems. The Trump administration has had a rocky relationship with Anthropic. The company earlier this year refused to allow the U.S. military to use its AI models for ⁠domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems, and ⁠the government retaliated by putting it on a national security blacklist. Anthropic said last week that some of its AI models hacked into the systems of three companies during cybersecurity tests. That disclosure followed rival OpenAI’s report that one of its AI agents escaped a ‌testing environment and hacked into ‌the systems of the AI company Hugging Face.