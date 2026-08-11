Unitree Sparks Humanoid Robotics Revolution with $904 Million IPO

Chinese robotics company Unitree has set its initial public offering (IPO) price at 150.80 yuan per share, aiming to raise 6.1 billion yuan ($904 million) in Shanghai. Upon listing, Unitree will become the first humanoid robot manufacturer to be publicly traded on the mainland.

Investors demonstrated strong enthusiasm, oversubscribing the IPO’s retail tranche by over 8,000 times. Founded in 2016 by Wang Xingxing in Hangzhou, Unitree first gained recognition with its affordable quadruped robots, popularly known as robot dogs.

Unitree plans to utilize the IPO proceeds for developing embodied AI models, robotics research, and manufacturing expansion. While the IPO underscores significant interest, the prospect of large-scale humanoid adoption remains uncertain due to existing challenges in task versatility and reliability.