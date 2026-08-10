Unitree: Pioneering China's Humanoid Revolution

Unitree, a Chinese robot maker, has priced its Shanghai IPO at 150.8 yuan per share, aiming to raise 6.1 billion yuan. Founded in 2016, Unitree is known for its affordable quadruped and humanoid robots and stands as a symbol of China's growth in the embodied intelligence field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:08 IST
Unitree: Pioneering China's Humanoid Revolution
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Unitree, a Chinese robotics company, has set the price of its Shanghai initial public offering at 150.8 yuan per share. This move is part of its plan to raise 6.1 billion yuan, marking it as the first humanoid robot manufacturer to be listed on the mainland.

Founded in 2016 by Wang Xingxing, Unitree first gained recognition with its quadruped robot dogs. The company has since advanced into humanoid robots, including models like the G1, H1, and R1, which have captured global attention. Competing with Tesla and Boston Dynamics, Unitree has shown significant growth, with a reported revenue hike and profitability.

Backed by major investors such as Meituan and Matrix Partners China, Unitree holds potential in China's quest to lead the embodied intelligence industry. Its IPO reflects the broader trend of robot makers seeking capital through public listings to maintain momentum in a competitive market.

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