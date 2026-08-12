Google Unveils Powerful New Pixel 11 Series with Game-Changing Features

On Wednesday, Google officially introduced its latest Pixel lineup, which includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the innovative Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Each device is powered by Google's cutting-edge Tensor G6 chipset, offering IP68-rated protection, advanced Gemini AI functionalities, and enhanced 5x telephoto cameras.

The design updates are subtle compared to the previous Pixel 10 series, with new color options like a lilac frost, hibiscus pink, pistachio green, and obsidian black, according to The Verge. Google's latest release boasts a battery that lasts over 30 hours and features wireless charging that is 25 percent faster than its predecessor.

The Pixel 11 series sees major improvements in camera technology, featuring a redesigned camera bump that's significantly thinner. Equipped with a 48MP wide camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera, the Pixel 11 also offers a 10.5MP selfie camera. The main sensor provides 56 percent better light sensitivity, and the telephoto camera supports up to 30x Super Zoom. However, the Pixel 11's base model now starts at USD 899 due to a USD 100 price increase, offering 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, up from the prior model's 128GB.

The Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL models introduce 'HiLight'—an LED indicator within the camera bar designed for Gemini interactions and notifications. These models also sport a 48MP telephoto lens with up to 120x Pro Zoom, a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 42MP selfie camera. Available in colors like canyon, fog, olive, and matte obsidian, these models start at USD 1,099 and USD 1,299, respectively, for the base configuration.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold claims the thinnest bezels ever on a foldable device and is described as three times more durable than its predecessor, offering an IP68 rating. It features a brighter display and advanced camera capabilities similar to the Pixel 11 Pro models, starting at USD 1,899 for the base model with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM, and comes in olive and black.