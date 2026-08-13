Maersk Surges Ahead: Profits Soar Amidst Global Trade Turbulence

Danish shipping powerhouse Maersk defied expectations on Thursday, announcing substantial profits well above forecasts, attributed to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and an uptick in global demand that elevated freight rates.

Maersk's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $3 billion from April to June, crushing the $2.12 billion average projected by analysts, and rising from $2.30 billion in the corresponding period last year. Known for its significant footprint in global trade as the second-largest container shipper worldwide, Maersk in June already boosted its outlook on strong Asian demand and forecasted 4% growth for the global container market this year.

The shipping leader now anticipates an underlying EBITDA between $10.5 billion and $12.5 billion, with operating profits expected to rise between $4.5 billion and $6.5 billion. Despite this bullish outlook, some analysts warn this surge may merely be a short-lived boost obscuring deeper risks, warning that restoration of normal Red Sea traffic could significantly depress freight rates.