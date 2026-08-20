Robots on Patrol: The Future of Traffic Control in Hangzhou

In the bustling city of Hangzhou, a new breed of traffic control is taking shape—a robot known as the T2, developed by SUPCON Information, is now patrolling busy intersections. Unlike the famed 'RoboCop' of Hollywood lore, this robotic enforcer is unarmed and moves gracefully on wheels.

The T2 is equipped with cameras and radar, identifying traffic infringements such as helmetless e-bike riders and jaywalking pedestrians. It’s part of a Chinese industry trend towards using advanced robotics for practical and public safety roles, beyond just entertainment and exhibition.

Since May, Hangzhou has seen 15 T2 units deployed, drastically reducing traffic violations. While local adoption has been successful, exporting this technology poses challenges. Companies like AiMOGA mention the need for rigorous compliance with international law enforcement and data protection protocols.