Blind Egyptian Teen Revolutionizes Vision with AI App

Karen Morad, a blind Egyptian entrepreneur, developed an innovative AI app that allows users to 'see' through descriptions, enhancing their experiences. Inspired during a safari trip in Kenya, this app is a game-changer for visually impaired individuals seeking to explore the world in new ways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:30 IST
Blind Egyptian Teen Revolutionizes Vision with AI App

Cairo schoolgirl Karen Morad, who lost her sight five years ago, embarked on a revolutionary journey that has inspired visually impaired people worldwide. During a holiday in Kenya, the 16-year-old felt a surge of independence thanks to an AI app crafted by her brother, enabling her to 'see' the world through detailed descriptions.

The app, equipped with audiovisual capabilities, narrates surroundings in real time, providing users with an enriched sensory experience. This groundbreaking application signifies a leap forward for accessibility innovations, making global exploration more attainable for those with visual limitations.

This pioneering technology not only enhances personal adventures but also holds potential implications for accessibility in various fields, from tourism to education, by integrating AI-driven solutions to remove barriers for the visually impaired.

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