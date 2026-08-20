Elon Musk's X Stablecoin Plans Withdrawn

An alert on Elon Musk's X platform exploring the use of stablecoins for paying influencers and content providers has been withdrawn. It was incorrectly coded and incorrectly attributed to the South China Morning Post. The initial report on this topic was published by CoinDesk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:33 IST
Elon Musk's X Stablecoin Plans Withdrawn
Elon Musk

An alert concerning Elon Musk's platform, X, and its exploration into stablecoins for compensating influencers and content providers has been rescinded. The alert, originally published by CoinDesk, was improperly coded and incorrectly sourced to the South China Morning Post.

This withdrawal highlights the importance of accurate coding and sourcing in the dissemination of news, as false information can lead to potential misunderstandings. The initial report from CoinDesk emphasized the transformative potential of stablecoins in digital payments.

Despite the withdrawal of the alert, the idea of utilizing stablecoins in new-age platforms for influencer payments persists, opening discussions on future financial technology movements.

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