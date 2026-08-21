Tether's Abandoned Bitcoin Mining Project in Uruguay: A Tale of Unmet Expectations
The crypto company Tether planned a significant bitcoin mining operation in Uruguay aiming to capitalize on the nation's renewable energy and stable political climate. However, disputes over energy supply and shifting political dynamics led to the project's abandonment, underscoring challenges in the volatile crypto industry.
Uruguay, with its stable political climate and favorable tax conditions, appeared to be an ideal location for Tether's bitcoin mining ambitions. In 2023, Tether announced its plan to construct two mining sites in the region, promising economic growth and new infrastructure. However, disputes over electricity allocation and a changing political landscape soon derailed this $120 million venture.
Tether's operations in Uruguay provided a rare glimpse into the company's often-secretive business ventures. Despite its efforts to secure energy investments in the nation, conflicting views with the state utility UTE regarding power supply quotas led to a breakdown in agreements, and the shutdown of Tether's mining sites.
The project faced further challenges when Uruguay elected a new government in 2025, which took a harder stance on energy negotiations. Despite attempts to salvage the deal through revised contracts, Tether and UTE could not resolve their differences, ultimately leading to the cessation of operations and layoffs in November 2025.