Global Economic Turmoil: Stocks, Treasury Yields, and Inflation Risks

Global stocks are experiencing their largest weekly decline since mid-July, driven by persisting strains in bond markets and a diplomatic standoff in the Gulf, which has pushed oil prices to one-month highs. While European shares and U.S. stock futures trade with gains, cautious sentiment prevails as the dollar weakens.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields continue to climb, even after a surprise intervention aimed at reducing selling pressures linked to inflation and fiscal worries. Despite Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's proposals for fiscal consolidation, market skepticism remains regarding the feasibility of significant budget cuts.

Oil prices have surged due to Gulf tensions, with Brent crude nearing $95 per barrel. Meanwhile, concerns over the massive U.S. debt prompt investors to consider alternatives like gold and Bitcoin, both of which have seen notable gains this week.