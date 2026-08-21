Euro Zone Resilience Amid Global Bond Market Turmoil

Euro zone government bond yields remained largely stable on Friday, following a turbulent week for global bond markets that even U.S. Treasury intervention could not quell. Although the U.S. Treasury's unexpected intervention on Wednesday provided a brief respite from market turmoil, yields on U.S. Treasuries resumed their ascent.

In contrast, fiscal risk concerns appear more muted in the euro zone than in the U.S., where debt-to-GDP ratio is notably higher. Consequently, long-dated euro zone yields face less upward pressure, with Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 3.2572% after reaching a 15-year high earlier this week.

Market participants also kept a close eye on Middle East developments and rising energy prices, as tensions between the U.S. and Iran spurred a rise in oil prices. Meanwhile, euro zone business activity exhibited unexpected resilience, with August surveys showing acceleration in manufacturing orders, export growth, and easing price pressures.