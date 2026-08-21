Zambia's Political Storm: Election Controversy Deepens

Zambian police have intensified the political crisis by summoning opposition leader Brian Mundubile over threats to national security, escalating post-election tensions that analysts fear could damage the country's democratic image.

The election, held on August 13, was anticipated to favor President Hakainde Hichilema, who garnered a significant 60% of votes as per the electoral commission's records. Despite this, the opposition's unexpected performance led to a series of arrests and allegations of electoral malpractice.

Amid these tensions, police seek to probe Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu's alleged involvement in activities threatening national security. Security operations have already resulted in the death of ex-minister Mutotwe Kafwaya, further amplifying international criticism of the government's actions.