Strained Ties: Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman Awaits India Decision

Bangladesh has not confirmed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's scheduled visit to India, his press secretary announced on Friday, following reports that it would occur on August 23-25.

The visit marks Rahman's potential first trip to New Delhi since assuming office in February, as Bangladesh seeks to repair diplomatic relations following the political turbulence of 2024 that led to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India. Hasina, who remains in exile, was sentenced to death in absentia last November for her alleged role in suppressing a student uprising.

Rahman's government emphasizes a strong diplomatic relationship with India but insists on a favorable diplomatic atmosphere before the visit, amid ongoing extradition negotiations for Hasina and other alleged fugitives.