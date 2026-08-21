Strained Ties: Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman Awaits India Decision

Bangladesh is yet to decide on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to India amidst efforts to mend ties strained by the exile of former leader Sheikh Hasina. The nations are negotiating Rahman's first visit since February, while Dhaka requests Hasina's extradition and India reviews the plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 16:27 IST
Strained Ties: Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman Awaits India Decision
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Bangladesh has not confirmed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's scheduled visit to India, his press secretary announced on Friday, following reports that it would occur on August 23-25.

The visit marks Rahman's potential first trip to New Delhi since assuming office in February, as Bangladesh seeks to repair diplomatic relations following the political turbulence of 2024 that led to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India. Hasina, who remains in exile, was sentenced to death in absentia last November for her alleged role in suppressing a student uprising.

Rahman's government emphasizes a strong diplomatic relationship with India but insists on a favorable diplomatic atmosphere before the visit, amid ongoing extradition negotiations for Hasina and other alleged fugitives.

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