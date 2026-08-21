ACE Robotics Eyes 'ChatGPT Moment' for Humanoid Robots by 2024

ACE Robotics anticipates a breakthrough in humanoid robot intelligence akin to ChatGPT's impact on AI by late next year. Embodied AI models are paving the way for robots to navigate real-world environments in real-time. The company, backed by major investors, aims for expansion and commercial deployment in unmanned retail, hotels, and warehouses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 16:27 IST
ACE Robotics Eyes 'ChatGPT Moment' for Humanoid Robots by 2024

ACE Robotics foresees a breakthrough in humanoid robot intelligence comparable to the paradigm shift ChatGPT brought to AI applications by the end of next year, according to its chairman, Wang Xiaogang. Speaking with Reuters, Wang projected a 'ChatGPT moment' for embodied intelligence, driven by advancements in world models and environmental data capture.

Despite the optimism, Wang indicated that widespread commercial implementation might still be four to five years away, even if an inflection point is reached by late 2027. Current challenges include acquiring high-quality real-world training data, as noted by Chinese robotics leaders, including Unitree's Wang Xingxing. However, ACE Robotics remains proactive, heavily investing in collecting training data through innovative methods like sensor-fitted production lines.

With over $100 million raised this year, ACE Robotics is focused on scale and impact. Its open-source Kairos-4B model leads global benchmarks and promises adaptability across various sectors, including unmanned retail stores and warehousing. Plans for an IPO are on the horizon as ACE Robotics collaborates with major tech providers like Nvidia to diversify and drive down costs in its supply chain.

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