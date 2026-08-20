Delhi's MSME Boom: A Blueprint for Economic Revival

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the 'Mega Capacity Building Programme' at Anuvrat Bhawan as part of the 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' initiative. This collaborative effort, involving the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), aims to invigorate the city's MSME sector by enhancing policy, process, performance, and partnerships.

The event saw participation from more than 200 MSME entrepreneurs, with Industries Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other key stakeholders in attendance. Gupta highlighted the pivotal role of MSMEs as the backbone of Delhi's economy, with the government's commitment to connecting these enterprises with contemporary skills, technology, markets, and finance.

Underlining the strategic partnership between the central and state governments, Gupta announced Rs 49.74 crore funding earmarked for MSMEs, poised to modernize 30,000 businesses by 2027. Further initiatives include the integration of 10,000 businesses onto digital platforms, bolstering their market reach. This is complemented by infrastructure projects worth Rs 500 crore, alongside streamlined financial supports to ensure MSMEs thrive both locally and globally.