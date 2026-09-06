During a recent trip to Moscow, President Donald Trump's envoys engaged in crucial diplomatic discussions on Ukraine. A senior Russian official labeled this visit as an 'important peacemaking visit.'

The three-hour meeting, hosted by President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, signified a rare moment of diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and Russia concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Russian official Kirill Dmitriev, instrumental in the talks, shared his reflections and photographs of seeing off the U.S. envoys at a Moscow airport, portraying it as a positive step towards resolving tensions.