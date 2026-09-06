Peacemaking Diplomacy: Trump's Envoys Visit Moscow

Senior Russian official Kirill Dmitriev called the recent visit by President Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Moscow a significant peacemaking effort. The talks, hosted by President Vladimir Putin, highlighted diplomatic efforts on Ukraine and were published along with photos by Dmitriev.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 02:23 IST
Peacemaking Diplomacy: Trump's Envoys Visit Moscow

During a recent trip to Moscow, President Donald Trump's envoys engaged in crucial diplomatic discussions on Ukraine. A senior Russian official labeled this visit as an 'important peacemaking visit.'

The three-hour meeting, hosted by President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, signified a rare moment of diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and Russia concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Russian official Kirill Dmitriev, instrumental in the talks, shared his reflections and photographs of seeing off the U.S. envoys at a Moscow airport, portraying it as a positive step towards resolving tensions.

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